Amarillo police arrest 1 in connection to 2023 death of Toombs-Reed

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced Friday that an arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 killing of Markell Toombs-Reed.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Kevin Fortuna, 18, was arrested on charges for on view murder and tampering with physical evidence, APD said. He was booked into the Randall County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

APD said the investigation is still ongoing.

According to previous reports, Amarillo officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street during the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2023, on reports of a neighbor hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, APD officials found Toombs-Reed in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, where he later died due to his injuries.

Police later sought the community's help after APD detectives determined through video evidence, provided from a nearby home, that the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m., and multiple suspects were seen exiting a vehicle after Toombs-Reed was shot.

"We are currently looking for any information on the vehicle or if anyone has talked about the case or if anyone knows any information about who was involved," APD Homicide Unit commander Lt. James Clements said at the time. Clements added that the shooting was not random and that the case indicates Toombs-Reed knew his shooters; however, the relation of whether the shooter personally knew the deceased was yet to be determined.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this shooting death is asked to call the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468 or call Homicide Detective Sgt. Cory Jones at 806-378-4084.

