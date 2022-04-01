Amarillo police arrest 1 for deadly conduct tied to illegal street racing

The Amarillo Police Department released information Friday afternoon about an arrest made in connection to street racing.

According to a news release, Amarillo officers were made aware of a YouTube channel belonging to a local man, where he was documenting illegal street racing. Investigators watched more than 20 videos, where the suspect documents street racing in multiple areas around Amarillo, many times with vehicles reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Amarillo Police Department

On Thursday, the Amarillo Police Neighborhood Patrol Unit served a warrant on charges for deadly conduct in relation to illegal street racing on the suspect, Kevin Van Voris, 34. They also served a search warrant at his home, where evidence was collected.

Illegal street racing is a serious issue in the Amarillo community, the release states. Texas Transportation Code 545.420 states a person may not participate in any manner in:

• a race;

• a vehicle speed competition or contest;

• a drag race or acceleration contest;

• a test of physical endurance of the operator of a vehicle; or

• in connection with a drag race, an exhibition of vehicle speed or acceleration or to make a vehicle speed record.

This offense is a Class B Misdemeanor for the first offense unless the driver was intoxicated (Class A) or someone is injured (3rd Degree Felony) or killed (2nd Degree Felony), APD said.

"The Amarillo Police Department takes the safety of our community very seriously and we will seek out and prosecute those who choose to race in Amarillo and endanger the lives of our citizens," the release states. "The department will also seize vehicles involved in racing subject to asset forfeiture."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 1 arrested for deadly conduct tied to Amarillo illegal street racing