The Amarillo Police Department released information about an early Friday theft which later resulted in one arrest and the recovery of stolen items.

According to a news release, at 3:26 a.m., APD officers were called to reports of a burglary from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Interstate 40 East. The caller said that a red four-door Dodge Ram truck pulled up next to their work truck. The caller saw a male suspect get out of the passenger side of the Ram and grab items from the bed of the caller's truck. The suspect then re-entered the Ram and left the scene.

Amarillo Police Department

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle at I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive and initiated a stop. A passenger, Cory Ferral Morrison, 55, was identified as the suspect in the theft.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.

Morrison was arrested on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and a local municipal warrant. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest 1 after items stolen from truck