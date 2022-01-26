Amarillo police: Arrest made after Monday afternoon shooting on Amarillo Boulevard

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a Monday shooting incident on Amarillo Boulevard, which led to an arrest.

According to a news release, at 4:35 p.m. Monday, APD officers were called to a gaming establishment in the 2900 block of Amarillo Boulevard East on reports of a shooting.

Amarillo Police Department

At that location, officers found a 48-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. His current condition was unknown.

Witnesses described the shooter as a black man who had been at the establishment before the victim arrived. The suspect was with a white woman when the shooting occurred, the release states. After the suspect shot the victim, he pointed the gun at another woman before leaving.

Officers were able to track the suspect, later identified as John Arnold Ramzy, 38, to an apartment in the 2600 block of north Grand Street. Ramzy was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on his charges, police said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police: Arrest made after Monday shooting on Amarillo Boulevard