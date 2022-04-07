Amarillo police make arrest, recover stolen auto after forgery investigation

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an investigation into a possible forgery that led to an arrest and recovery of a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

According to a news release, at 1:05 p.m., APD officers were called to a financial institution in the 3300 block of Interstate 40 East on reports of a female suspect attempting to cash a stolen check.

Amarillo Police Department

As officers arrived, the woman left the scene in a 2004 red Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver sped up and refused to stop. Officers began to chase the suspect on the access road of I-40, but they disengaged when the suspect began driving recklessly into a neighborhood, according to the release.

A short time later, officers located the Avalanche, which was abandoned in the 1100 block of South Woodland Street.

Deborah Barbosa, 34, was found a short distance away and was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Barbosa was arrested on charges for forgery of a financial instrument and evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The Chevrolet Avalanche that she had been driving had been reported stolen through the Amarillo Police Department the previous day, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

