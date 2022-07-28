Amarillo police arrest suspect after deadly overnight assault

The Amarillo Police Department released information about taking a suspect into custody on murder charges after a deadly assault took place overnight in Eastridge.

According to a news release, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Amarillo officers were dispatched to 1300 Evergreen in Eastridge School Park, on a report of a man who had been assaulted at the park. The caller told dispatch that the male victim was not moving.

Amarillo Police Department

Medical personnel responded to the scene, but life saving measures were unsuccessful. Khamphanh Phoummphard, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, Amarillo homicide detectives were able to identify and locate a suspect. Adrian Manuel Hinojos, 30, was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge for murder.

This case is still being investigated by the APD Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest murder suspect after deadly overnight assault