Amarillo police have identified the man they say was the driver of the vehicle involved in a fatal crash at Interstate 40 and Georgia Street on Friday.

Casey Curtis Howard, 20, was arrested on charges for accident involving injury/death. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center, Amarillo police announced Sunday.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time, due to detectives not being able to locate next of kin for notification. The investigation is ongoing.

The Amarillo Police Department reported Friday morning that first responders were called to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Georgia at I-40.

According to police reports, a male pedestrian was on a median at the intersection when a black truck heading westbound on the access road left the roadway and struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but they were stopped by Amarillo officers at I-40 and Western.

The male pedestrian died at the scene.

Traffic was affected in all directions on Georgia and the access roads. Motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays; all traffic lanes reopened in the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash