Amarillo police arrest suspect in Monday night shooting on Meadow Drive

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced Thursday morning that an arrest has been made in connection to Monday night's shooting on Meadow Drive that left one person critically injured.

According to police, on Wednesday, July 26, APD Violent Crimes Detectives were able to obtain a warrant on a suspect in this case, who was identified as James D Horton, 32.

"Amarillo PD PACE officers located him and brought him to the PD and then he was booked into the Randall County Jail on the warrant for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon," a news release states.

As previously reported, on Monday at about 8:30 p.m., Amarillo officers were called to the 3500 block of Meadow Drive on reports of a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

No further information about the incident was available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Shooting suspect arrested by Amarillo police July 26