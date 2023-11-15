Amarillo police arrest suspect in Sunday homicide investigation

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said it has made an arrest following an intensive two-day homicide investigation in the Eastridge fatal shooting from over the weekend.

As previously reported, APD said that on Sunday, Nov. 12 around 5:45 p.m., Amarillo officers responded to a shooting incident in the 6500 block of NE 12th. Upon officers' arrival, they found Aung Oo, 23, who had been shot just outside his vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A person of interest in the case had been last seen on foot in the Eastridge area around Heather Street.

SWAT began surveillance of the suspect's residence, APD said, while "officers from the Amarillo Regional Crime Center (ARCC), School liaison-SRO, CSI, and our TFO officers assisted. Homicide investigators set up surveillance on a secondary location while working on obtaining both arrest and search warrants."

Once investigators obtained an arrest warrant, officers surrounded the residence and took Aung Thuya, 25, into custody. He was booked into the Potter County Jail on a murder charge.

In a subsequent search of Thuya's residence conducted under a search warrant, evidence related to the shooting was discovered and collected. A second residence was searched, which led to more evidence collected. "All evidence has been formally booked for further investigation," APD said. The investigation is ongoing.

"The Amarillo Police Department commends the teamwork and dedication of all units involved in bringing about a swift resolution to this case, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring justice for the community," APD added.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Eastridge homicide investigation leads to arrest of suspect