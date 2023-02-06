The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a suspect linked in the Sunday morning killing of a 31-year-old woman.

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7:28 a.m. Amarillo police officers responded to information of a possible homicide at a hotel in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arrival Officers located 31-year-old Kendra Vela deceased in a room with apparent gunshot wounds.

Amarillo Police Department

Later that afternoon APD Homicide Detectives were able to identify the suspect in this case as a 29-year-old male. The suspect was tracked to a hotel in the 1700 block of I-40 East, where the APD Critical Incident Response Team was called to the hotel to apprehend the suspect Sunday night.

At 7:40 p.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf, was arrested as the suspect in this case for questioning. Greenleaf was later announced to have been taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a murder charge. Other details about what prompted the killing were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest suspect in Sunday morning Homicide