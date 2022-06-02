Amarillo police ask public to avoid I-27 area during incident

The Amarillo Police Department is working on an incident located around the area of Interstate 27 and the interchange on Thursday afternoon.

APD asks that the area is avoided from I-27 and the interchange to the 26th street exit.

Amarillo Police Department

Both north and southbound traffic have been redirected, according to police.

There is no danger to the public in the area.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police ask public to avoid area during incident at I-27