Amarillo police say deadly officer-involved shooting stemmed from reports of shots fired

Amarillo police on Sunday said one person was killed as a result of an officer-involved shooting stemming from reports of a man shooting a gun at a residence.

Police were called about 7 a.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Hawthorne for a report of a male standing outside shooting a gun and hitting at least one other residence. As officers approached, police said, the male continued to shoot in their direction. The officers fired shots, striking the suspect. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. No officers were injured and there were no other reports of injuries. It was not immediately clear what prompted the incident.

The investigation is ongoing by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. APD officers and detectives will be canvassing the immediate area looking for any other damage from the shooting. If you notice any damage please call the APD at 378-3038 or flag down an officer at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police deadly officer-involved shooting after shots fired