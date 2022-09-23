Amarillo Police Department investigating suspicious death

According to reports, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) and crime scene investigators were seen outside a home in the 3000 block of Mockingbird, northwest of 34th and Georgia, on Friday morning.

Other sources had seen crime scene tape outside of the home.

Amarillo Police Department

It is currently unknown at this time why the death is classified as suspicious," and APD had no further information to release at this time.

This crime is currently under investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD looking into suspicious death on Mockingbird near 34th and Georgia