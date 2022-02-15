Amarillo Police Dept. responds to fatal crash, shooting/assault, robbery

The Amarillo Police Department responded to several incidents over the weekend, according to social media updates.

Man arrested after firing gun in west Amarillo

According to a news release, at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, APD officers were called to the 1500 block of Rosemont Street on reports of a man shooting a gun.

The caller told dispatch that Xavier Montrail Johnson, 19, had pointed a gun at and threatened several people before firing multiple shots into the air.

Responding officers located Johnson walking on Avondale Street, and he fled from them on foot. He was located in the backyard of a residence in the 5100 block of Westgate Drive but fled again.

Johnson was taken into custody and arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in a municipality, and evading arrest/detention. Johnson was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on his charges.

APD investigating fatal early Sunday wreck at 10th and Pittsburgh

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a Sunday morning wreck that left one dead.

According to a news release, at 1:58 a.m. , Amarillo police officers were dispatched to reports of a wreck at Southeast 10th Avenue and Pittsburgh Street. A 1990 Jeep Cherokee had rolled over and was fully engulfed in flames, the release states.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. The Jeep had been eastbound on southeast 10th Avenue when the driver struck the concrete median, causing the vehicle to lose control and roll over, the release states.

The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted, but the driver has not been positively identified at this time. Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy to try to identify the driver.

APD investigating weekend vehicle robbery

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place over the weekend.

According to a news release, at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, APD officers were called to the 2500 block of South Georgia Street on reports of a robbery. The victim told officers that a possibly white or Hispanic man with a grey, hooded sweatshirt and a face covering approached him while he was fueling his truck.

The male suspect pulled out a knife, threatened the victim, and took his white 2016 GMC Sierra Crew Cab truck with Texas license plate # DXG6891, the release states. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. Tips can also be given online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

"This incident is a good reminder to always have good situational awareness. You never know when something like this could happen, but if you are paying attention to your surroundings, there is a better chance you can put yourself in a position to prevent it," the APD release states.

