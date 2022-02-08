Amarillo police: Driver arrested, suspect sought after US Marshals attempt traffic stop

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday morning chase and subsequent arrest. One suspect has not yet been found.

According to a news release, at 9:18 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to assist agents from the United States Marshals Service, who had attempted to stop a vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was believed to be a wanted felon, police said.

David Wayne Kimball

The vehicle was first located at Interstate 40 and Ross, and the driver refused to stop.

As the vehicle passed SW 34th and South Washington streets, the passenger jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver continued to a residence in the 4000 block of South Bowie Street, where he stopped.

The driver, Jonathan Sundblom, 38, was arrested on charges for evading in a vehicle and hindering apprehension. Sundblom was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The passenger, David Wayne Kimball, 38, was not located. Kimball has a warrant out of Randall County for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the location of Kimball is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. Tips can also be given online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: Driver arrested after chase; suspect sought