Amarillo police find gun, drugs, other items in traffic stop; driver arrested

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a Friday night arrest made after a traffic stop.

According to a news release, at 8:36 p.m., Amarillo officers received a call from a person following a white Ford F-250 with a utility bed. The caller told officers that this vehicle had been involved in a theft of his trailer on a previous date. The vehicle also matched the description of one that had been reported as being involved in multiple thefts in and around the Amarillo area.

Officers caught up to the suspect vehicle in the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane and initiated a stop. James Brandon Lewis, 44, was driving the truck and was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said. Lewis was found to have a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

Inside of the vehicle, officers located a handgun, methamphetamine, several sets of car keys, tools commonly used In thefts of catalytic converters, and several pieces of identifying information not belonging to Lewis.

Lewis was arrested for his warrant, as well as charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be filed.

