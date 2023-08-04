Amarillo police ID, arrest suspect in July 15, 29 shooting incidents

A man has been identified as a suspect in two recent shootings and arrested, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced Friday evening.

The shooting suspect, Leedrew M. Harris, 44, was taken into custody without incident.

"The Amarillo Police Department is working diligently to decrease violent crimes and gun-related incidents by targeting those offenders who have committed multiple offenses," a news release from APD Public Information Officer Sgt. Carla Burr said. "Today, one more of these suspects is behind bars because of the work by the Violent Crimes Detectives and the APD SWAT team."

On July 15, near 4th and N. Georgia, an individual was shot over a monetary disagreement.

On July 29, a different individual was robbed and shot in the 2100 block of S. Lipscomb by the same suspect, police said.

"Detectives were able to link these two cases together through their investigation and determined he was wanted on a parole violation for drug charges out of the state of Georgia," the release said.

Detectives were also able to obtain a warrant on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SWAT set up surveillance on a possible location for Harris, and officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

Harris was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the aggravated assault charge and the parole violation from Georgia.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest suspected shooter from July incidents