Amarillo police identify body found at Lawrence Lake Monday

The Amarillo Police Department has identified the body found in Lawrence Lake on Monday as 44-year-old Christopher Larry Curtis.

Police said his cause of death is unknown at this point, pending toxicology results.

His body had been retrieved Monday morning by the Amarillo Police Dive Team. The department said in its original news release that more information will be released once it is available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Police Department identifies body found in Lawrence Lake