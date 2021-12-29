Amarillo police identify driver in crash that killed 5

Amarillo police have identified the suspected driver in a pre-Christmas accident that claimed the lives of five people.

Larry Rolen, 54, was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail on Tuesday and faces four counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and one count of Intoxicated Assault, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department.

Amarillo Police Department

On Dec. 22 at 7:39 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a major accident on the 500 block of West St. Francis. When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Altima occupied by five individuals had been traveling west bound on St. Francis.

The Nissan was struck head on by a Chevrolet 2500 pickup, which had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. Four of the occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

A white female, 23, and the driver of the suspect vehicle were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old female later died of her injuries on Dec. 24.

Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor responded to the scene and autopsies were ordered for the victims.

The victims in this accident are Andrea Aguirre, 23; Angelica Colin, 46; Raul Colin, 88; Teresa Colin, 85; and Raul Perez Colin, 35.

This case is still under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Unit.

The original charges in this case were filed before the fifth victim died from her injuries. Additional charges are pending.

