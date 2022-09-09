Amarillo police identify man found dead by dumpster Sept. 6; case ruled homicide

An adult man found dead near a dumpster on Tuesday has been identified, the Amarillo Police Department announced Friday.

As previously reported, Amarillo police officers were sent out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on a report of a man's body laying by a dumpster in the alley. The male victim in this case has been identified as Armando Misael Ramos Hernandez, 46.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Amarillo Police Department

The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

The APD Homicide Unit had asked for the public's help to identify the man found on Oak Drive. "He has a distinct tattoo on his right leg from his knee to his ankle. It is 6- five point stars (similar to the one on our APD patch) but in black outline only," a post read. The unit had also asked for the community's assistance due to the suspicious circumstances.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide unit's investigation is ongoing.

