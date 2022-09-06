Amarillo police investigate 2 shootings over Labor Day weekend

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating two separate shootings from over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to police, Amarillo officers were dispatched at approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday to the Eddison Apartments located at the 4101 SW 45th, on reports of a shooting. As officers arrived, two men were found with gunshot wounds. The victims advised that two male suspects attempted to rob them, but when they refused, one of the men was shot. They told police the other male victim then ran toward the suspects and also got shot. The suspects ran on foot in a different direction after the shooting.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

According to the GoFundMe account by Beth Ann Jones, "Justin (the father) was taken to Lubbock with two gunshot wounds, one in his leg and one in his lower mandible, which has been shattered. There are several other injuries from the blast of the gunshot. Justin has made it through one surgery to repair his carotid artery and is waiting for a second surgery to work on other injuries sustained ... He has a very long road of recovery and therapy ahead of him. He will be out of commission for several months and out of work due to the injuries he sustained."

Witnesses at the scene were interviewed.

This case remains under investigation by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

On a separate incident, Amarillo officers were sent to the 3800 block of SE 11th around 9:17 p.m., where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the shooting was accidental.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are also investigating this case.

