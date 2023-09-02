Amarillo police investigate shooting outside Players Club overnight

A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an incident at local club overnight in Amarillo.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 at 1:59 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to the Players Club, 2121 I-40 East, on a reported shooting, according to the Amarillo Police Department. A man had been shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. He told officers he had gone outside to get in his car, and someone shot him.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. No further information was yet available.

Anyone who may have any information in connection to this shooting is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at 806-374-4400. All tips are anonymous, and tips can be made online at amapolice.org or via downloading the p3 tips app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Man shot outside Players Club, Amarillo police investigating