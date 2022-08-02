Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East

The Amarillo Police Department released information about two armed robberies it is investigating that took place on Amarillo Boulevard East.

According to a news release, the first call came in at 10:16 a.m. from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. The suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees. Police said the male suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as being Black and wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face.

The second call came in at 10:30 a.m., from a business in the 3000 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. The suspect in this instance also entered the business and pulled a gun on the employees. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. This suspect was described as a Black man wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap, glasses and a dark colored bandana over his face.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and no arrests have been made. At this point there is no evidence to prove that these two incidents are connected, APD said.

Anyone with information on these two robberies as asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard