Amarillo police investigating aggravated robbery overnight at TA gas station

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an overnight aggravated robbery that took place early Wednesday.

According to a news release, at 4:12 a.m., Amarillo officers were dispatched to the TA Truck Stop at 7000 Interstate 40 East on a reported robbery.

An employee told police that a female suspect came into the store and demanded money and threatened the victim with a gun. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the scene.

Amarillo Police Department

The suspect was not located at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Amarillo PD Violent Crimes Squad.

Anyone who has information on this robbery can call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400.Tips can also be made online at www.amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app and make a tip there.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigating aggravated robbery at TA Truck Stop