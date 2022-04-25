Amarillo police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting after traffic stop

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left person dead Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of north Hill Street.

The encounter began as Amarillo police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle about 2:06 p.m. 1200 block of north Hill Street, according to a statement from APD. During the encounter, the male driver, who has not yet been identified, allegedly brandished a handgun.

"An officer fired a shot, striking the driver. The male suspect is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing," the release states.

No further information was available as the investigation is ongoing.

