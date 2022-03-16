Amarillo police investigating domestic assault, officer-involved shooting on Ricks Street

The Amarillo Police Department released information it is investigating about a domestic violence aggravated assault and officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, at 3:35 p.m., Amarillo officers were dispatched to Sunrise Elementary on reports of a domestic violence aggravated assault that occurred in the 1000 block of Ricks Street. One victim was found and taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries, the release states.

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an incident of domestic violence aggravated assault and an officer involved shooting which took place Wednesday.

Amarillo officers then went to a residence in the 1000 block of Ricks, where the assault allegedly occurred and the suspect was thought to be located. Police said a suspect met officers outside and was holding a gun.

Both the officer and suspect fired their guns, according to the release. The suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Amarillo Police Detectives are still investigating this incident.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigating assault, officer-involved shooting