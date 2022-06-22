Amarillo police investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is investigating after a male juvenile was found dead at a residence.

According to APD, around 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Amarillo officers were called out to a home in the 700 block of South Jackson.

Amarillo Police Department

When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile dead with a gunshot wound.

This death is still being investigated, and several witnesses were being interviewed by detectives, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Homicide unit and Amarillo police officers were still on the scene as of Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: One dead at home in 700 block of South Jackson in Amarillo