Amarillo police investigating officer-involved shooting that left man dead

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard.

Amarillo officers were dispatched to a call reporting a man armed with a rifle in the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard on Tuesday, according to an APD news release. The caller stated that a male suspect had made threats to harm an innocent person.

Officers contacted the man, who refused commands to drop the rifle and began to raise it at officers, according to police.

Shots were fired, and the man was struck, police said, and the suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

