Amarillo police investigating officer-involved shooting

The Amarillo Police Department has released information about an officer-involved shooting in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue on Tuesday.

According to a news release, at 12:18 p.m., the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a third-party call of a suicidal person making threats to harm themselves. The location of the man was not known.

Members of the Amarillo Police Department Crisis Intervention Team were dispatched to investigate the call.

"Crisis Intervention Team members are trained to handle calls where people are suffering from a mental health crisis," the release states. "Each Crisis Intervention Team member is teamed with a mental health counselor from Texas Panhandle Centers."

Just after 1 p.m., the officers located the man inside of a business at 3808 SW 6th Ave.

As officers entered the building, they encountered the man, armed with a gun. One of the officers fired shots at the man to protect those in the building, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was taken from the location with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit investigates all officer-involved shootings, the release states.

