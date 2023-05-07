Amarillo police investigating overnight shooting that left 1 critically injured

A man was critically injured in a reported shooting early Saturday in Amarillo.

On Saturday, May 6 at about 1:06 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the 700 block of SW 10th on a shots fired call.

The Amarillo Police Department said when officers arrived, they found a man had been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from being shot.

No further information was available.

This incident is being investigated by the Amarillo PD Violent Crimes Unit.

