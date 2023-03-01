Amarillo police investigating reported shooting at Crunch Fitness

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident at an Amarillo gym early Wednesday which resulted in no injuries.

On Wednesday at about 3:15 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to Crunch Fitness located at 2020 S Georgia, on reports of shots fired inside the gym. When officers arrived, they were told a man had been chasing another man around the club and was shooting at him.

Both men were located and detained by officers, and a gun was located.

Violent crimes detectives are on scene investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to a news release. The incident remains under investigation.

