Amarillo police investigating series of April 4 drive-by shootings; no injuries reported

Three drive-by shootings were reported in Amarillo Tuesday morning and early afternoon, and the Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating. No injuries were reported in any of the shooting incidents.

At 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Amarillo officers were called to the 4200 block of south Fannin Street on a report of a possible drive-by shooting. Police said officers found multiple shell casings in the street and also found a residence that had been struck by gunfire. The suspect vehicle in this incident is believed to be a gold or brown colored sedan.

Then at 12:13 p.m., officers were called to the area of south Nelson Street and 5th Avenue on a report of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found in the street in the 700 block of Nelson, and a residence was located that had been struck by gunfire. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 4-door car.

At 12:31 p.m., shortly after the second incident was reported, officers were called to the 1000 block of Stuart Drive on a report of possible drive-by shooting. Officers found a residence that had been struck by gunfire and several shell casings in the street. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white colored 4-door sedan.

On Sunday, a woman was injured in a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of Stuart Drive and was taken to the hospital, according to previous reports.

These incidents remain under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

