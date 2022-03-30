Amarillo police investigating shooting at apartment building; 1 killed, suspect sought

Amarillo Police Department officers are investigating a fatal shooting, which took place overnight in an apartment building on Bell Street.

According to a news release, at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday, APD officers were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of south Bell Street on reports of a shooting. One man died at the scene.

Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.

The suspect has been identified, but is not in custody at this time, according to police.

More information will be released once it is available.

