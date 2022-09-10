Amarillo police investigating shooting involving off-duty officer in south Amarillo

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Saturday in south Amarillo that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, around 4:45 a.m., an off-duty Amarillo Police officer was at his residence and overheard a disturbance nearby. The officer went outside and saw a crowd at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail.

Amarillo Police Department

There were people screaming and a physical fight, police said. The off-duty officer intervened and attempted to stop the assault. A male suspect involved in the altercation got into a vehicle. The suspect then peeled out and jumped a curb, heading towards the officer and crowd of people. Noticing the danger to the crowd, the officer fired into the vehicle, striking the suspect.

The male suspect was taken into police custody. He has not been identified, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As with all officer-involved shootings, the incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

