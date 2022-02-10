Amarillo Police investigating shooting near downtown; man hospitalized

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating shooting which took place near downtown Thursday afternoon.

At 3:29 p.m., APD officers were called to the 400 block of southwest 7th Avenue on reports of a shooting.

One male victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Another man at the scene has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

