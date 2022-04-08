Amarillo police looking for child who possibly fell from moving vehicle

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle from which a small child possibly fell on Monday afternoon.

At 4:51 p.m., an Amarillo officer was called to a reported accident at 5730 Amarillo Boulevard West, in the parking lot near the Murphy’s gas station, according to a news release from APD.

This maroon Chevrolet Malibu was seen on 5730 Amarillo Boulevard West, in the parking lot near the Murphy’s gas station, during reports of a public accident involving a toddler, according to police. Witnesses told officers that they heard a small child screaming and saw him laying on the asphalt near the vehicle. The bystanders went to render aid, but a woman, who identified herself as his mother, picked the child up and put him into the vehicle. She then left the scene.

It is believed that the child fell from the vehicle while it was moving. Witnesses described visible injuries on the child.

The Amarillo Police Department is attempting to locate this child so that a welfare check can be completed. The officer was told that the woman was driving the vehicle and there was also an adult white male passenger. Photographs of the vehicle were taken, but the license plate is unreadable, police said.

Anyone with information that could identify the individuals in this case is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police looking for child who fell from moving vehicle