Amarillo police looking for suspect who fled crash scene early Wednesday

Amarillo police are searching for a man who fled the scene of a crash Wednesday morning.

At about 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, police said a call came into 911 from a woman saying someone was trying to run her over in the 1000 block of Almond Avenue. The caller then hung up and could not be contacted on callback, the Amarillo Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responding to the area saw a white Ford F-150 that had a woman in the passenger seat who appeared to be waving them down. As officers turned around, the driver of the truck began driving erratically and running stop signs.

The officers drove toward the vehicle but lost sight of it, according to police. As officers approached northeast 15th Avenue and North Garfield Street, they saw that the vehicle had crashed into a metal pole at that location.

The female passenger was found in the vehicle, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The male driver fled the scene.

Officers are investigating the crash scene and searching for the male suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police officers find injured woman, seek male suspect