Amarillo police: Man, 55, dies at hospital after officers found him unresponsive

The Amarillo Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that its Homicide Unit is investigating the third reported homicide of the year after Charles Don Pickard, 55, died at a hospital Wednesday from an apparent assault.

According to APD, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at about 7:33 a.m., Amarillo officers were investigating a reported shoplifting incident in the 800 block of North Fillmore when they discovered an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 800 block of North Taylor with facial injuries from an apparent assault.

Amarillo police said the Homicide Unit is investigating after Amarillo officers, who had originally been investigating a reported shoplifting incident in the 800 block of North Fillmore, discovered an unresponsive man Wednesday in a parking lot in the 800 block of North Taylor from an apparent assault. He later died at a hospital.

According to various media outlets, the assault took place in the parking lot of A&D Discount.

APD said the man, identified as Pickard, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A person of interest is in custody, according to APD, and next of kin for Pickard has been notified.

No further information was available at this time; this case is being investigated by APD's Homicide Unit.

