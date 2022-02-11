Amarillo police: Man arrested after brief chase Friday afternoon

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a pursuit Friday and subsequent arrest.

According to a news release, at 11:27 a.m., Amarillo police officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at I-40 and Mirror Street.The driver of the vehicle was believed to be a wanted.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled from officers throughout Amarillo. The suspect eventually stopped, exited the vehicle and ran on foot at southeast 6th Avenue and Roberts Street.

The suspect, identified as Cayetano Vela Medrano, 29, was taken into custody and arrested for a parole violation at 12:41 p.m. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

