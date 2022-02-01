Amarillo police: Man arrested on charges for criminal trespass on school property

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an incident Tuesday morning at an Amarillo elementary school.

According to a news release, at 9:45 a.m., APD officers were called to Southlawn Elementary School on reports of a man attempting to enter the school. Witnesses observed the suspect to be armed with what they believed was a knife. The man was asked to leave but refused.

The school was placed in lockdown until the incident could be investigated. Officers found Jerrico Fjetland, 21, locked out of the school in the front foyer, and he had an arrow in his possession. Fjetland was placed under arrest on charges for criminal trespass on school property and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

