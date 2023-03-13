Amarillo police: Man arrested after reportedly ramming vehicle into another, shots fired

A man was arrested after reportedly ramming his vehicle into another man's and shooting at him early Saturday.

Amarillo officers were called to the 1300 block of Southeast 10th Avenue about 2:04 a.m. Saturday on reports of an aggravated assault, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

A 22-year-old man told officers that he had been at a bar in the 1200 block of Southeast 10th Avenue when he was involved in a verbal altercation with another man. He said the male suspect got into a silver Ford truck and rammed the person's vehicle before leaving the scene. The man told police he saw the suspect again in the 1300 block of Southeast 10th Avenue, and the suspect again rammed him. The man told officers the suspect shot at him, striking his vehicle, before leaving the area.

Officers found shell casings in the area of the incident and bullet strikes on the man's vehicle, police said.

An officer on patrol at I-40 and Washington Street saw a silver Ford truck driving erratically and hitting a curb. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 2000 block of South Washington Street. The driver, 26-year-old Valentin Pacheco Moncada, was identified as the suspect from the incident on Southeast 10th Avenue and was in possession of a firearm.

Moncada was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $20,000 and he remained in custody Monday.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: Man arrested on aggravated assault charges