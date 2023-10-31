Amarillo police find man dead at bar, arrest 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting incident at a bar in Amarillo over the weekend.

The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 10:20 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to a bar in the 2800 block of Amarillo Boulevard East on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man on the floor in the bar. Officers learned he had been in an argument with the suspect, who then left. Police said the suspect returned a short time later and shot and killed the man, identified as Jose Gerardo Morales Zavala, 31. His family has been notified of his death.

The suspect was found at his home and taken into custody after a short standoff without incident by Amarillo's SWAT unit.

The suspect in this incident, identified as Daniel Martinez, 18 was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a murder charge.

The case has been assigned to the Amarillo PD Homicide Unit, and the investigation is ongoing.

