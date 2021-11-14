Amarillo police: Man dies after shooting outside after-hours club; suspect sought

The Amarillo Police Department has released information about a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday.

At about 5:45 a.m., APD officers were dispatched to the Red Rock after-hours club, located in the 1300 block of northeast 3rd Avenue, on a shots fired call, according to a news release.

The caller told dispatch that at least one person had been shot in the parking lot. The caller said that multiple rounds had been fired, and people were leaving the scene.

During the officers' investigation, victims with gunshot wounds and other injuries began arriving at local hospitals. One gunshot victim, Randolph Sims, 26, died at the hospital. Others suffered non-life threatening injuries, the news release stated.

A suspect has been identified, and a warrant is forthcoming, Amarillo police said Sunday afternoon.

Those who may have any information about this case are urged to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468. Tips can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers by phone at 374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 Tips mobile app.

