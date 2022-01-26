Amarillo Police: Man found dead in Williams Street residence; Homicide Unit investigating

The Amarillo Police Department has released information about a death that the APD Homicide Unit is investigating in the 700 block of north Williams Street.

The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the 700 block of north Williams Street after a man was found dead in a residence there Tuesday night.

According to a news release, at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Amarillo Police officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup call in the 900 block of south Buchanan Street. A woman at that location said her boyfriend had been shot, but she didn't know the address.

Officers followed her to the 700 block of north Williams Street. Inside a residence at that location, officers found Jeremie Ray Gomez, 36, dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Police Homicide Unit investigating shooting death