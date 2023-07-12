Amarillo police officer struck by vehicle in crosswalk Wednesday

The Amarillo Police Department said Wednesday morning that all lanes of southeast 3rd Avenue between Taylor Street and Fillmore were blocked after an officer was struck by a vehicle while crossing the crosswalk.

According to media reports, the officer was walking to a patrol car when the crash took place.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Police said traffic in front of the Amarillo Police Department would be affected for a short time.

