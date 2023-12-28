Amarillo police recover guns, arrest 19-year-olds and juvenile after traffic stop

Two 19-year-olds and a juvenile were arrested and multiple firearms were recovered from a vehicle after police initiated a felony traffic stop in Amarillo on Thursday.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), around 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, Amarillo Neighborhood Police Officers (NPO) learned from a source that "several known gang members were in possession of firearms." APD said that officers were informed from this same source of an address on North Hill, where the suspects would possibly be located.

"PACE/ NPO officers quickly established surveillance on the residence. A white Chevrolet Malibu was followed from the residence and a traffic stop was initiated," an APD update states. "The Malibu eluded for numerous blocks before stopping in the 2800 block of Magnolia. A felony stop was then completed."

Police said the stopped vehicle was occupied by Jostavius Stiger, 19, and Clifton Holman 19, as well as an unnamed female and two juveniles. APD said three handguns were located underneath the front right passenger seat of the vehicle during the stop.

Prior to the vehicle stopping, Amarillo officers "observed furtive movements from the occupants of the vehicle," APD said.

Stiger and Holman were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges for tampering, unlawful carry of weapons, eluding, and on view traffic.

One of the juveniles was taken to the police station to be interviewed on several other cases, then was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains (YCHP).

APD said the other two individuals who were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop were released, pending further investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police tip about gang members leads to guns, arrests