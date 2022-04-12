Amarillo police report auto burglar was arrested, thanks to observant citizen

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a Monday morning theft attempt and subsequent arrest.

According to a news release, at 8:46 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to a parking lot in the 4500 block of Maverick Street on a report of a possible auto burglary.

The caller told officers that he observed a male suspect inside a vehicle that did not belong to him. The officers located Richard Earl Ewing Jr. inside a black vehicle in the parking lot.

Amarillo Police Department

Officers saw that Ewing was wearing rubber gloves and rummaging through the vehicle. Ewing was detained, and officers confirmed it was not his vehicle. Ewing was also in possession of items from the vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

The items were returned to the owner.

Ewing was arrested on charges for burglary of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

"This crime could have easily gone unsolved if not for the witness calling in the suspicious activity," Amarillo police said in the release.

