The Amarillo Police Department responded to two separate incidents on Thursday involving a one-vehicle accident early in the morning and an armed robbery in the afternoon.

According to police, at 12:05 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle accident at I-40 and Hayden Street. A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 20-year-old woman, left the roadway and struck a highway sign.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition was not available.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this accident, and the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

Amarillo Police Department

Then, at 12:50 p.m., Amarillo officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of south Western Street on reports of an armed robbery.

A male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, according to police. The suspect struck an employee before taking an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing black or dark-colored shorts, a red shirt and a baseball cap. He is described as being about 5’7’’ tall.

The employee was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police respond to crash, robbery Thursday