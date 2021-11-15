Amarillo police respond to Monday shooting on Grand Street
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning.
According to police, at 10:35 a.m., APD officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1500 block of south Grand Street.
A male victim was located at that location, and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has not been located.
Editor's note: This is a developing story; check back at amarillo.com for any breaking updates.
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: Man hospitalized after shooting Monday