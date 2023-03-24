Amarillo police searching for man wanted for indecent exposure on Polk Street

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a man wanted for indecent exposure in the South Polk Street area of Amarillo.

On Friday, March 24, Amarillo detectives obtained an indecent exposure warrant for William Shannon, 47. Police said this warrant stemmed from an investigation into the report of a man exposing himself in the 500 block of South Polk Street.

Indecent exposure is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

William Shannon

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 Tips mobile app. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: Man accused of indecent exposure on Polk Street